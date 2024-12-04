BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.72% of Community Health Systems worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.