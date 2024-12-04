BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 14,793 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Exponent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

