BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,992 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Fabrinet stock opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $278.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
