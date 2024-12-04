BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 329,204 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,204 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ASE Technology by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

