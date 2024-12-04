BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 52,846 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,922,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.