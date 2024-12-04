BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 1.61% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

