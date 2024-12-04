BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 211.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

