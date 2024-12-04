BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

