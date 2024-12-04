Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 14,008 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

