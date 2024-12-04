Bridgewater Associates LP Has $210,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 189.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

