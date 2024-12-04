Bridgewater Associates LP Has $324,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

COP opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.