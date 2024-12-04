Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $204,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $63,420,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ferguson by 61.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,293,000 after purchasing an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,935 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,217,000 after buying an additional 286,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 70.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $167.09 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.41.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

