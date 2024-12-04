Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $278.45 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.