Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

