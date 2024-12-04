Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

