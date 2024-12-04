Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,011 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,476 shares of company stock worth $59,853,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

