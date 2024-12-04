Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 159,201 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,201 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DOCS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

