Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,948 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 130.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 44.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 357.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

