Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,852 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,283.48. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock worth $1,780,681. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $511.73 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.57 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

