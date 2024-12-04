Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 570 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.61.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.87.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $15,850,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,388,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,775,055.80. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,959 shares of company stock worth $205,323,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

