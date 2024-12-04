Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Brinker International worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,265.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brinker International by 1,111.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $166,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EAT opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brinker International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.