Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cable One by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,581 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 28.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

Cable One Trading Down 2.2 %

CABO opened at $410.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One has a one year low of $311.28 and a one year high of $574.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.12.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.