Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 640.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $325.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.17. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $262.54 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

