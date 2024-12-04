Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,384 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 27.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,510,000 after buying an additional 8,331,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clarivate by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,470 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 31.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Clarivate by 37.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,249,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 1,704,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Clarivate by 141.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,081. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,983,350. This represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

