Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

