Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,004 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $33,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 158,398 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 123,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

