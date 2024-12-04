Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $31.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $31,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 303.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

