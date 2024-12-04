Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.25 Million Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $32,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 349,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 262,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 162,785 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Finally, M&G PLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 143,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $1,811,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,077.12. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,973 shares of company stock valued at $48,976,847 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.4 %

PRCT opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

