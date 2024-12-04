Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,416 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Park National Stock Down 1.7 %

Park National stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19.

Park National Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.18%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.