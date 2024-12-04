Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 38.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $106,033.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,791.04. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.