Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,425 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 59.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

