CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 65.3% in the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.