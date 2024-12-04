CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CMS Energy by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

