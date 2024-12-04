Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCEP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of CCEP opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 96.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

