CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

