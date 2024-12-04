D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,642 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 255,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,923,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,693,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

