D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 55.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 2,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Shares of CROX opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

