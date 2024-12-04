D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 93 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.68.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

