D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 19,512 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

