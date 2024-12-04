D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $15,653,021 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $582.85 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.92 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $782.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

