D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 276.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter.

FTGS opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

