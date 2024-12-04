D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 111 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,244,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.28 and a 52-week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

