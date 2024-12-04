D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 298 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

