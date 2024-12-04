D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 528 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

