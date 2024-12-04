D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after buying an additional 550,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,920,000 after purchasing an additional 101,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 487,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 832,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,429,000 after buying an additional 160,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

