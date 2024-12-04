D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $21.32.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

