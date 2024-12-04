D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,268,000 after buying an additional 856,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

