D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

TYG stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

