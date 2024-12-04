D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $355,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

