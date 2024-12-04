D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,854,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,386 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,548,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 114.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 1,020,277 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

